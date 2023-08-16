English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT : Watch the Family Business Awards 2022 ceremony live on 19th August | 6:00pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Accumulate ITC; target of Rs 478: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on ITC with a target price of Rs 478 in its research report dated August 15, 2023.

    Broker Research
    August 16, 2023 / 09:05 PM IST
    Accumulate

    Accumulate

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on ITC

    ITC reported another quarter of strong growth across segments. Cigarette volume growth for 1Q was ~9.8% supported by stability in taxes, and volume recovery from illicit trade. Outlook remains positive although we expect growth to moderate to mid-single digits in medium term. FMCG growth was ahead of industry and margins got a boost due to improving scale, lower raw material costs and PLI incentives, we expect calibrated margin expansion to sustain in coming years. Hotel outlook is positive (despite planned renovations) due to G20 and revival in business & foreign tourist travel. Paper and Paperboard segment has started showing QoQ margin expansion and margins are expected to sustain around current levels. ITC has announced swap ratio of 1:10 for ITC Hotels demerger which is likely to be completed over next 15 months, it will improve ROCE and cash flows.

    Outlook

    Near term outlook remains strong, we estimate 10.7% EPS CAGR over FY23- 25. ITC trades at 25.3x FY25 EPS with ROE/ROCE of 30%+/35%+ and ~80%+ dividend payout. Retain Accumulate.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    ITC - 16 -08 - 2023 - prabhu

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Accumulate #ITC #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 09:05 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!