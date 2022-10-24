English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Accumulate ITC; target of Rs 365: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on ITC with a target price of Rs 365 in its research report dated October 20, 2022.

    Broker Research
    October 24, 2022 / 08:38 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on ITC


    We increase our FY23/FY24/FY25 EPS by 3.2%/4.5%/4.5% and target price to Rs365 (Rs340 earlier) and maintain our Accumulate rating. ITC posted encouraging performance with ~20.5% cigarette volume growth and margin expansion across cigarettes, paperboard and hotels business. Near term outlook remains positive given 1) positive cigarette volume traction in a stable tax regime 2) strong pricing and benefits of back ward integration in Paper and paper board in near term 3) structural recovery with robust outlook in ARR and occupancy levels in Hotels and 4) sustained growth across segments in FMCG with margin expansion likely from 3Q/4Q23.


    Outlook


    While near term outlook is strong, we expect slowdown in growth post FY23 given high base of current year. ITC trades at 21.0x Dec’24 EPS with 11.8% EPS CAGR over FY22-25. We note ROE/ ROCE of 29%/38% and ~80%+ dividend payout are positives. We expect incremental returns to accrue in a more calibrated manner. Any punitive increase in cigarette taxes is a key risk to our call. Retain Accumulate


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    ITC - 211022 - prabhu

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Accumulate #ITC #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Oct 24, 2022 08:38 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.