App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 03:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Hindalco Industries; target of Rs 280: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Hindalco Industries with a target price of Rs 280 in its research report dated August 08, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hindalco Industries


Novelis delivered another quarter of strong earnings with Adj. EBITDA margins at US$416/t (PLe:US$395). Adj. EBITDA rose to record high of US$332mn (PLe:US$320mn), up 15% YoY/4% QoQ despite 20kt of lower shipments due to unplanned downtime at North American Auto customer and 10-day National Trucker's strike in Brazil. Managements expects to recover the lost volumes in Q2 with further expansion in margins on the back of higher scale and rich margins in Auto and Brazilian operations. However, management highlighted that abnormal spreads on recycling/scrap raw material added US$20/t to the margins. It could take couple of quarters for these spreads to normalize to historical levels. We revise Novelis' EBITDA estimates for FY19e and FY20e upwards by 4% each to factor in higher margins at US$400/t.


Outlook


We maintain Accumulate with TP of Rs280, EV/EBITDA of 6.7x FY20E.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Aug 10, 2018 03:45 pm

tags #Accumulate #Hindalco Industries #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.