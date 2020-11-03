172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|accumulate-cummins-india-target-of-rs-472-prabhudas-lilladher-2-6060091.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 04:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Cummins India; target of Rs 472: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Cummins India with a target price of Rs 472 in its research report dated October 30, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Cummins India


Cummins India (KKC) reported healthy performance for 2Q due to significant improvement in economic activities, sequentially. Revenue declined by 11% YoY, better than ours and streets expectation primarily led by growth in exports segment (up, 18% YoY). Margins expanded by 270bps due to low raw materials and cost rationalization measures. On Domestic market front, management indicated that business has recovered to 80% pre-covid levels led by faster recovery in distribution, construction and mining segments. Going ahead, KKC expects demand to improve across various segment in domestic market. Within exports market early signs of demand recovery in few export markets (~Asia Pacific, Europe & Latin America) were visible leading to better exports. As second wave of Covid seems to be started and lockdown is already announced in some regions, the market conditions continue to remain uncertain in the export market.


Outlook


The stock is currently trading at 22.8x/20.3x FY21E/22E. We maintain Accumulate rating on the stock with TP of Rs472 (unchanged).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 3, 2020 04:33 pm

tags #Accumulate #Cummins India #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

