Aarti Industries, Dr Lal Path Labs, HDFC AMC rise 2-4% on inclusion in F&O

Aarti Industries, Dr Lal Path Labs and HDFC Asset Management Company had a market capitalisation of Rs 21,253.99 crore, Rs 17,971.66 crore and Rs 60,410.85 crore respectively.

Moneycontrol News
December 18, 2020 / 09:55 AM IST

Aarti Industries, Dr Lal Path Labs, HDFC AMC rose 2-4 percent in the early trade on December 18 after National Stock Exchange on December 17 decided to include these three stocks in its futures & options segment from the coming expiry series.

"...futures and options contracts on these 3 additional securities would be available for trading w.e.f. January 01, 2021," said NSE in its circular.

The exchange further said the market lot, scheme of strikes and quantity freeze limit of these three securities would be informed on December 31, 2020 through a separate circular.

At 09:25 hrs, Aarti Industries was quoting at Rs 1,233.80, up Rs 16.15, or 1.33 percent, Dr Lal PathLabs was quoting at Rs 2,181.10, up Rs 25.15, or 1.17 percent and HDFC Asset Management Company was quoting at Rs 2,872.40, up Rs 34.15, or 1.20 percent on the BSE.
