Aarti Industries, Dr Lal Path Labs, HDFC AMC to be included in NSE F&O from January

With the addition of these three stocks, 140 stocks will be available for trading in F&O segment from January series.

Moneycontrol News
December 18, 2020 / 08:33 AM IST
 
 
The National Stock Exchange on December 17 decided to include another three stocks in its futures & options segment from the coming expiry series.

These three securities are Aarti Industries, Dr Lal Path Labs and HDFC Asset Management Company which had a market capitalisation of Rs 21,253.99 crore, Rs 17,971.66 crore and Rs 60,410.85 crore respectively.

"...futures and options contracts on these 3 additional securities would be available for trading w.e.f. January 01, 2021," said NSE in its circular.

The exchange further said the market lot, scheme of strikes and quantity freeze limit of these three securities would be informed on December 31, 2020 through a separate circular.

Currently there are 137 stocks are available for trading in the futures & options segment of the NSE, along with two indices - Nifty50 and Bank Nifty.

With the addition of HDFC AMC, all HDFC Group stocks including HDFC Bank, HDFC Life and HDFC are available for F&O trading from January series.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Aarti Industries #HDFC Asset Management Company #Market news
first published: Dec 18, 2020 08:33 am

