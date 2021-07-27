MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021-Maharashtra Roundtable& know how the state is progressing on climate action
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

21 startups selected for the second batch of T-Hub's Investment program

Financial adviser marketplace Vitaysa, delivery company KarryNow, Neo-Banking company PayNav, and Ed-Tech company Thinkmerit are some of the startups that have been selected.

Payaswini Ranganath
July 27, 2021 / 05:19 PM IST
These startups will be part of a 45-day accelerator bootcamp and 10 of them could potentially get an investment of Rs 50 lakh from angel investors who have tied up with T-Hub.

These startups will be part of a 45-day accelerator bootcamp and 10 of them could potentially get an investment of Rs 50 lakh from angel investors who have tied up with T-Hub.

Startup incubator T-hub said on July 27 that it has selected 21 startups for the second batch of T-Angel, a mentorship and investment raising program.

These startups will be part of a 45-day accelerator bootcamp and 10 of them could potentially get an investment of Rs 50 lakh from angel investors who have tied up with T-Hub. The second batch has been shortlisted from 250 applications across sectors such as such as fintech, manufacturing, healthcare, education, automobiles, logistics, environmental services, the drone industry, security, and Internet of Things.

Ravi Narayan, CEO, T-Hub, said, "T-Angel program is not just about raising investment. It focuses on mentoring the startups to reach their full potential making them ready to raise investment and utilise the funds effectively. The selected startup is innovative enough to be the testament of how India's entrepreneurial ecosystem has evolved and matured over the years."

Financial adviser marketplace Vitaysa, delivery company KarryNow, Neo-Banking company PayNav, and Ed-Tech company Thinkmerit are some of the startups that have been selected.

During the program, an assessment of the startup's business plan will be conducted, and based on that; a customised plan is mapped out to help the startup for small investments. Shortlisted startups will have five online lessons for two hours each with accomplished founders, business leaders, and investors.

Close

Related stories

T-Hub has an Investment Committee of five members that will evaluate the startups and make investment decisions, and the investment will depend on the milestone progress of the startups. The incubator aims to secure 50 lakhs each to at least ten out of the 21 who have made it.
Payaswini Ranganath
Tags: #fintech #startups
first published: Jul 27, 2021 05:18 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.