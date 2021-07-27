21 startups selected for the second batch of T-Hub's Investment program

These startups will be part of a 45-day accelerator bootcamp and 10 of them could potentially get an investment of Rs 50 lakh from angel investors who have tied up with T-Hub.

Startup incubator T-hub said on July 27 that it has selected 21 startups for the second batch of T-Angel, a mentorship and investment raising program.

These startups will be part of a 45-day accelerator bootcamp and 10 of them could potentially get an investment of Rs 50 lakh from angel investors who have tied up with T-Hub. The second batch has been shortlisted from 250 applications across sectors such as such as fintech, manufacturing, healthcare, education, automobiles, logistics, environmental services, the drone industry, security, and Internet of Things.

Ravi Narayan, CEO, T-Hub, said, "T-Angel program is not just about raising investment. It focuses on mentoring the startups to reach their full potential making them ready to raise investment and utilise the funds effectively. The selected startup is innovative enough to be the testament of how India's entrepreneurial ecosystem has evolved and matured over the years."

Financial adviser marketplace Vitaysa, delivery company KarryNow, Neo-Banking company PayNav, and Ed-Tech company Thinkmerit are some of the startups that have been selected.

During the program, an assessment of the startup's business plan will be conducted, and based on that; a customised plan is mapped out to help the startup for small investments. Shortlisted startups will have five online lessons for two hours each with accomplished founders, business leaders, and investors.

T-Hub has an Investment Committee of five members that will evaluate the startups and make investment decisions, and the investment will depend on the milestone progress of the startups. The incubator aims to secure 50 lakhs each to at least ten out of the 21 who have made it.