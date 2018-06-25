Zomato now allows customers to tip delivery boys

Food-tech firm Zomato on Monday added a new feature enabling customers to tip the delivery executives.

As of now, the company has a cap of Rs 50 on the tip but a spokesperson told Moneycontrol the company will be revisiting this.

Customers can tip anywhere from Rs 5 to Rs 50, irrespective of the amount of the order.

The feature appears during the final stage of placing an order.

The company now will also be sharing a short bio of the delivery executive. It will comprise information like their education, hometowns, languages they speak, and a line about their lives, families, and aspirations.

In the western markets tipping a delivery person is a common gesture. However, it is not a regular practice in a price sensitive market like India, where the online retail is still driven by deals and discounts to a large extent.

Also, the average ticket size of food ordering in a place like the US is $15-20 which is way more than Rs 200-300 average order size in India.

To be sure, food delivery companies also charge delivery fee from the customers if the order is below the minimum amount required.

“We want to give our app a human touch. There is a story behind every delivery executive that comes to deliver food to us - they aren’t just a dot on a map that you can track. This is our endeavour to bring the larger community closer to each other, and also enable our customers to help these delivery executives realise their dreams for themselves and their families,” said Deepinder Goyal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Zomato.

Zomato’s delivery executives hail from varied backgrounds in the 17 cities in India where online ordering services are available. All executives have their own bikes. While some of them are students who are keen on completing their graduation, others have been in the delivery vertical for years now. Some deliver food orders full-time, while some others do this on a part-time basis.

Zomato launched its online ordering and food delivery services in May 2015 and currently claims to be delivering over 10.5 million orders a month. The food delivery service is currently available across 17 cities in India.

In September, Zomato acquired last mile delivery leader Runnr to build its last mile delivery capabilities. It currently claims to be having a fleet strength of 40,000 people

Zomato is also reported to be in talks to raise $400 million.