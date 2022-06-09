English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

    Way2News raises $16.75 million led by WestBridge Capital

    Hyderabad-headquartered Way2News, touted as the top news app in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, proposes to deploy the proceeds of the Series A round to expand into other South Indian languages of Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

    CR Sukumar
    June 09, 2022 / 10:24 AM IST

    Telugu vernacular short news app Way2News has raised $16.75 million (Rs 130 crore) as part of its Series A funding round led by WestBridge Capital and joined by renowned venture capitalist Sashi Reddi.

    This also marks WestBridge Capital’s debut investment in the media and entertainment sector in India.

    Hyderabad-headquartered Way2News, touted as the top news app in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, proposes to deploy the proceeds of the Series A round to expand into other South Indian languages of Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

    Way2News on June 9 announced that it will invest the proceeds in hiring teams in editorial, sales, marketing and scaling their artificial intelligence-based technology to minimise human intervention in delivering credible news.

    “At a time when existing social media and news syndication platforms may falter to find reliable local news, Way2News has cracked the code, enabling users to find credible news from small towns and villages while ensuring depth of coverage,” said Way2News founder and chief executive officer Raju Vanapala.

    Close

    Related stories

    “Our mobile-first, crowdsourced news platform, coupled with smarter AI-based quality checks, is revolutionary and sustainable.”

    WestBridge Capital co-founder and managing director Sumir Chadha said Way2News has shown a remarkable ability to scale and grow capital efficiently: “Their user acquisition approach, engagement, and retention rates are unique and best-in-class in the industry.”

    Founded in 2016, Way2News provides hyperlocal short news updates wherein it allows verified stringers to write and contribute regularly, making it a de-facto platform for citizen journalists with unique coverage penetration.

    At present, it has a network of over 30,000 on-the-ground reporters who contribute 5,000 unique stories a day from across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The hyperlocal short news app claims to have registered over 8 billion monthly screen views and monthly active users and daily active users ratio of over 50% to emerge as the most engaging app in the vernacular news category.
    CR Sukumar is a senior journalist based in Hyderabad.
    Tags: #Sashi Reddi. #Series A #Telugu #Way2News #WestBridge Capital
    first published: Jun 9, 2022 10:24 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.