    Up to 90% of our team will permanently work from home: Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath

    Core team will work on a hybrid model

    Mansi Verma
    May 16, 2022 / 08:27 AM IST
    Zerodha CEO and Co-founder Nithin Kamath

    Nearly 950 of broking firm Zerodha’s 1100 employees will work from home permanently, according to CEO and co-founder Nithin Kamath.

    Kamath said in a recent interview with Moneycontrol that the core team will work on a hybrid model.

    The company had moved operations online after the closure of many offices and workplaces in the pandemic. For its employees working from home, he had earlier mentioned that the company had started setting up satellite offices in smaller towns in Karnataka. Kamath said, “85-90% of our team is working from home and we will continue to do so. We have also set up an office in Belagavi (city in Karnataka).”

    “We have a taken a call that we would do permanent work from home and people are enjoying living in their small towns. Belagavi has amazing talent and we have a large team working there. Folks are enjoying Belagavi as a city, are having maids and independent houses which they could never think of affording in Bengaluru,” he said.

    Zerodha is one of India’s most valuable startups and is among the few Indian unicorns that have not raised a single penny in external funding. In addition, it is profitable, and the founders – billionaire brothers Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath – still own a significant percentage of the company.

    It was founded in August 2010 and is today India’s largest stockbroker, with over 9 million clients accounting for over 15 percent of the country’s retail trading volumes. It also runs Rainmatter, a fintech fund, and incubator that has invested in startups.



    Mansi Verma
    Tags: #Belagavi #Bootstrapped #Nithin Kamath #Profitable Unicorns #satellite offices #work from home #Zerodha
    first published: May 16, 2022 08:27 am
