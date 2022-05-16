Up to 90% of our team will permanently work from home: Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath

Zerodha CEO and Co-founder Nithin Kamath

Nearly 950 of broking firm Zerodha’s 1100 employees will work from home permanently, according to CEO and co-founder Nithin Kamath.

Kamath said in a recent interview with Moneycontrol that the core team will work on a hybrid model.

The company had moved operations online after the closure of many offices and workplaces in the pandemic. For its employees working from home, he had earlier mentioned that the company had started setting up satellite offices in smaller towns in Karnataka. Kamath said, “85-90% of our team is working from home and we will continue to do so. We have also set up an office in Belagavi (city in Karnataka).”

“We have a taken a call that we would do permanent work from home and people are enjoying living in their small towns. Belagavi has amazing talent and we have a large team working there. Folks are enjoying Belagavi as a city, are having maids and independent houses which they could never think of affording in Bengaluru,” he said.

Zerodha is one of India’s most valuable startups and is among the few Indian unicorns that have not raised a single penny in external funding. In addition, it is profitable, and the founders – billionaire brothers Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath – still own a significant percentage of the company.

Also Read: IPO is not an endgame, it’s the start of business: Nithin Kamath on why Zerodha will not go public

It was founded in August 2010 and is today India’s largest stockbroker, with over 9 million clients accounting for over 15 percent of the country’s retail trading volumes. It also runs Rainmatter, a fintech fund, and incubator that has invested in startups.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes