Unacademy to accelerate ESOP vesting period by one year as it skips cash appraisals

SoftBank-backed Unacademy has decided to expedite the vesting period of employee stock options (ESOP) by one year for all its staff in an effort to compensate employees who will not be receiving cash appraisals this year.

"For options that are getting vested before August 31, 2024 acceleration will happen and vesting will be done immediately (or as soon as you complete 1 year). Vesting of the remaining unvested options will be preponed by 1 year," Gaurav Munjal, co-founder and CEO of Unacademy told his employees in an internal Slack communication.

"This is only applicable for people who are active employees of the company and are not on notice period. This is applicable for Unacademy, Graphy, NextLevel and Cohesive. This is not applicable for Founders and Management of Companies that we acquired since we have a separate Agreement for that," Munjal added.

Unacademy did not immediately respond to a query sent by Moneycontrol.

In February, Munjal had said that Unacademy will not be giving employees a cash appraisal for FY24 (2023-24) adding to a long list of cost-cutting initiatives the edtech has taken in the last 15 months to prioritise profitability amid worsening funding winter.

