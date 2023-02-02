English
    Unacademy to not do cash appraisals in 2023, will instead compensate with stock options

    Unacademy's move comes at a time when the SoftBank-backed firm has aggressively been cutting down costs, in a bid to focus on profitability with growth in its core business slowing amid a slowdown in funding.

    Nikhil Patwardhan
    Bengaluru / February 02, 2023 / 07:24 PM IST

    SoftBank-backed Unacademy will not be giving employees a cash appraisal to employees this year in another initiative to cut costs as the edtech prioritises profitability amid a worsening funding winter.

    The company would instead give stock options to employees based on their performance, Gaurav Munjal, co-founder and CEO (chief executive officer) told employees in an internal note on Slack.  A screenshot of it was seen by Moneycontrol.

    "We must continue to focus on profitability because when Unacademy does an IPO, it should do it with at least four quarters of profitability," Munjal told employees.

