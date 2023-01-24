English
    Few takers, teacher exits force Unacademy to defer offline NEET PG institute launch

    Prepladder Neuros launch delayed till March as about 14 teachers have resigned over the last four months

    Nikhil Patwardhan
    Bengaluru / January 24, 2023 / 08:59 AM IST

    SoftBank-backed Unacademy, India’s second-most valued edtech unicorn, has delayed the launch of its offline NEET PG institute called Prepladder Neuros as the company is struggling to enroll students across cities amid a mass exodus of star teachers from its platform.

    Unacademy was planning to open Neuros in January across at least 10 cities but has postponed it to March, two people with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol. As many as 14 of the platform’s 19 doctors-turned-teachers, who were the face of PrepLadder’s growth, have resigned over the last four months and so the platform has not been able to get enough student registrations to open an institute, even in one city, the people said, requesting anonymity.

    In November, through a Twitter blog, PrepLadder tweeted that Dr Gobind Rai Garg, Dr Vivek Jain, Dr Sparsh Gupta, Dr Praveen Tripathi and Dr Apruv Mehra were parting ways with PrepLadder. According to sources, nine more teachers have also resigned. These teachers are very popular among NEET PG circles. After these teachers resigned, PrepLadder’s monthly subscriptions have been down to almost a third, according to sources.

