ShareChat and Moj parent Mohalla Tech lays off 115 employees, shuts down fantasy gaming vertical Jeet11

Temasek Holdings-backed Mohalla Tech, the parent of social media platform ShareChat and short video app Moj, has ceased operations of its fantasy sports platform Jeet11, laying off nearly 5 percent of its employees, as the company re-evaluates business strategy.

Given that Mohalla Tech’s total team strength is over 2,300, this move will impact about 115 employees. The company said it is assessing its business strategy regularly to achieve is vision of fastest-growing social media company.

Jeet11 was launched in February 2020, to compete with peers such as Dream11 and Mobile Premier League (MPL).

This comes on the heels of VerSe Innovation, the parent of news aggregator DailyHunt and short video platform Josh laying off 150 employees and cutting salaries up to 11 percent for employees earning more than Rs 10 lakh per annum; signaling pain in the social media and short video space.

“As a standard business practice, we periodically evaluate our strategies. We can confirm that we are ceasing operations of Jeet11 and have reorganized some of our functions, which meant movement of this talent within teams and a few employee exits. This process has impacted less than 5% of our employees,” a ShareChat spokesperson told Moneycontrol.

The spokesperson added, “We continue to focus on robust growth and hiring across various functions and roles as per our plans. To succeed as India’s fastest-growing social media company, we assess our strategy regularly and make necessary changes to achieve our vision.”

News platform Inc42 reported the development first.

Mohalla Tech is currently valued at about $5 billion after having raised $520 million in a multi-tranche funding round from Google’s parent Alphabet and Singapore-based Temasek Holdings among others earlier this year.

The unicorn’s other prominent investors include microblogging giant Twitter, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Elevation Capital, India Quotient and Morningside Venture Capital, to name a few.