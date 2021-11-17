Tech upskilling startup Scaler to roll out paid time-off for employees during year-end

Representative Image.

Scaler by InterviewBit, a tech upskilling startup, will roll out paid time-off for all its employees from December 25 to January 2, in line with the festivities at the close of the year.

In a press statement, the startup said that the time-off will be observed across the organisation and aims at creating a balanced work-life experience for its workforce.

Scaler ensures to engage with its employees regularly and organises various activities across art, crafts, music, cooking, and even meme contests. The company also organises periodic meditation and yoga sessions for employees to unwind, according to the statement.

It offers access to an online counselling and emotional support platform to promote mental wellbeing among the workforce.

The company has earmarked Rs 5 crore as the budget for employee benefits, engagement efforts, culture-building activities and L&D for the next year to ensure that employees are engaged, competent and confident in their positions.

Earlier this year, Scaler raised $20 million in Series A Funding led by investors such as Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global and Rocket Internet, among others.

To align with inclusion and diversity, Scaler has a 33% female workforce and also claims to have a low attrition rate, at 4% over the last two years. Currently, it employs close to 700 employees and aims to double headcount by the end of the financial year, i.e. March 2022. While teams like Sales (B2C), Careers (B2B), and Instructors lead this charge, several other business units are also anticipating over 50% growth in headcount in the next six months.