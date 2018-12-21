Swiggy's latest funding blitzkrieg bound to shake up its rivals

The company's nearest competitor Zomato recently raised $210 million from Alibaba's payment affiliate Ant Financial and is in talks for another round of funding. @priyankasahay Priyanka Sahay





Food delivery firm Swiggy's $1 billion funding round has not just given its already envied valuation a massive boost but has also created a huge entry to barrier for the other players in the market. While this funding gives fresh impetus to Swiggy's bid to maintain its position at the top, competitors such as Zomato, Foodpanda and Uber Eats will have to quickly figure out their counter strategy. According to sources, the monthly burn rate of the company is close to $20-23 million. At this rate all it requires for an entire year is around $250 million. But it is planning to expand heavily across categories such as delivery only kitchens. It will also ramp up its its technology team. The idea is to focus on growth than profit. related news UK to invest 1 million pounds in pilot elements of UK-India Technology Partnership: Amo Kalar

Besides this round, Swiggy raised money twice earlier this year. In May, Swiggy announced a fund raise of $210 million which was led by Naspers and new investor DST Global. This round happened barely three months after the company raised $100 million from Naspers and Meituan-Dianping.

"Yes it is (creating a barrier to entry). It is the biggest funding round in this space ever by a huge margin. Even Swiggy's last round was $210 million. This is another round in the next six months. It sends a strong signal to competition but more importantly, it also means that this company is here for the long run," Karan Sharma, who co-heads the digital and technology vertical for Avendus' investment, told Moneycontrol. Avendus Capital was the financial adviser to Swiggy on the transaction. The company's nearest competitor Zomato recently raised $210 million from Alibaba's payment affiliate Ant Financial and is in talks for another round of funding.

According to a Tracxn data shared with Moneycontrol, till about mid- December, the entire food-tech sector had raised around $859 million across 24 rounds.

The current round in Swiggy has been led by Naspers even as it saw entry of new investors such as Tencent, Hillhouse Capital and Wellington Management Company.