you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2019 08:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Swiggy launches Daily to serve lunch, dinner

Swiggy Daily is a subscription-based service and will deliver food with order value ranging between Rs 50-150 without delivery fee.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Naspers-backed Swiggy on June 03 announced its entry into the home chef space with the launch of new venture 'Daily'. Launched as a separate app it will focus on providing customers with lunch and dinner, to begin with.

Swiggy Daily is a subscription-based service and will deliver food with order value ranging between Rs 50-150 without delivery fee.

"As we worked on various initiatives like Swiggy POP and SUPER to make food ordering more convenient and cost-effective, we realised that there is a growing demand for quality and affordable everyday meals. With a mix of organised vendors and home chefs, Swiggy Daily will cater to this latent demand for homestyle meals that are an affordable, long-term solution for our daily food needs," Sriharsha Majety, CEO of Swiggy said.

Daily will allow users to schedule their meals in advance or opt for a daily, weekly or monthly subscription.

The app will list over 30 options for every meal which will come from home chefs, tiffin service providers as well as select vendors of the company such as its private label brand Homely besides vendors such as Lunchly, Fig, iDabba and Caloriesmart.

Some tiffin services like Dial a Meal and Dailymeals.in will also be on the platform besides home chefs like Sumita’s Food Planet, Mrs Ahmed Kitchen and Shachi Jain.

Swiggy will soon extend its offering to snacks, beverages and cut fruits.

Launched in Gurugram, the service will expand to Bangalore and Mumbai in the coming months.
First Published on Jun 3, 2019 08:42 pm

tags #Naspers #Startup #Swiggy

