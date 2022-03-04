Startups in India: Meet these women VC partners

India's venture capital scene has always been dominated by men. Over the last few years VC firms have tried hiring more women in investing roles at earlier stages, which may mean that later on these women may become senior investors or partners at venture firms.

But, as of now, only two VC firms, Sequoia and Lightspeed, out of India's top 6 venture funds, even have a single female partner. Others, including Matrix Partners and Nexus Venture Partners did not even have a single female investor until recently.

"Compared to a few years back, it is definitely better. There is more positive intent, more maturity and recognition of the lack of gender parity. But there's still a huge, huge way to go,” Anjana Sasidharan, Head, India and southeast Asia Growth Investments at L Catterton, told Moneycontrol in 2021.

An epic funding boom in 2021, where companies raised over $35 billion gave more investors, gender irrespective to enter the fray. But the power dynamic is still skewed towards men because they are the ones in decision making roles, people say.

Here is a list of women VC partners in India