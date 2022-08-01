English
    Layoffs at agritech startup DeHaat less than a year after large fundraise

    Founder and CEO Shashank Kumar confirms layoffs but says the number is not in triple digits. DeHaat raised $115 million in 2021 in what was the largest funding round for an Indian agritech startup

    Mansi Verma
    August 01, 2022 / 01:51 PM IST

    Agritech startup, DeHaat, has carried out layoffs less than a year after raising $115 million in what was the largest funding round for an Indian agritech startup, sources told Moneycontrol on August 1.

    One of the sources also said that the number of employees that have been let go in the round is about 500.

    In a virtual interaction with Moneycontrol, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Shashank Kumar confirmed that the company had sacked people but said the number of employees affected was not in the triple digits.

    "The number of layoffs is incorrect. It (layoffs) was more of a corrective measure around performances and due to culture misfit but the number is definitely not in three digits,” he said. According to Kumar, the company had a total employee count of 2,000 till now.

    (This is a developing story and will be updated soon.)
    first published: Aug 1, 2022 01:39 pm
