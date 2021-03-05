English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Last week in startup funding: Edtech, early-stage startups continue seeing traction

In the week ended March 5 2021, edtech continued seeing traction while early stage deals across sectors saw some activity too.

M. Sriram
Mumbai / March 05, 2021 / 07:00 PM IST
Chargebee helps businesses—mainly in the US and Europe—manage subscriptions, including billing, invoicing, taxes and payment methods.

Chargebee helps businesses—mainly in the US and Europe—manage subscriptions, including billing, invoicing, taxes and payment methods.

Edtech startup Doubtnut raised $31 million after declining an acquisition from Byju’s- the country’s largest edtech firm- the largest deal in the week ended March 5, 2021.

Doubt solving app Doubtnut raised the Series B round led by James Murdoch-led Lupa Systems and Susquehanna International Group (SIG), along with existing investor Sequoia Capital, while another Sequoia-backed firm, Apna raised $12.5 million in a Series B round. Apna, a networking platform for blue and grey collar workers raises the money from Lightspeed, Sequoia and Rocketship.vc.

LAST-WEEK-IN-STARTUP-FUNDING-0503

Doubtnut was in talks to be acquired by Byju’s last year, but the deal fell through over valuation concerns. Its other investors include Chinese internet giant Tencent and Sequoia’s accelerator program Surge.

A flurry of startups also raised seed funding rounds last week. All-Star Games raised $1.5 million from gaming focused venture firm Lumikai, and IMAGINxP, which provides courses in UX design and design thinking, raised money from Venture Catalysts and Samyakth Capital.

Close

Related stories

Playcent, an interactive content platform raised $1 million from GBV Global and Lotus Capital.

Sectors such as gaming and content have seen rising investor interest in light of the pandemic. The number of internet users, as well the time each individual user spends, have both gone up as more people have spent time at home and transacted online.
M. Sriram
TAGS: #last week #startups
first published: Mar 5, 2021 07:00 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | We have provided 'Made in India' vaccines to around 50 countries, says PM Modi; Drug regulator to evaluate Covaxin's phase 3 data

Coronavirus Essential | We have provided 'Made in India' vaccines to around 50 countries, says PM Modi; Drug regulator to evaluate Covaxin's phase 3 data

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.