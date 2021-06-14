Influencer led e-commerce platform Shop101 to be acquired by Glance

Until last month, many startups had teams such as sales and marketing work from the office or warehouses, while product and tech teams worked from home in the last few months, but companies are now telling all employees to stay home home once again. (Image: Shutterstock)

Content discovery platform Glance, which also owns video platform Roposo, announced on June 14 that it is acquiring a full stack e-commerce platform, Shop101. The acquisition will allow both Glance and Roposo to launch celebrity and influencer-led live commerce.

Through this acquisition, Glance and Roposo will have access to e-commerce technology platforms, comprehensive supply-chain infrastructure, and the talent base required to build the platform that relies on celebrities and influencers.

Shop101 can also benefit from the acquisition as the company’s suppliers can use Glance’s more than 125 million daily active users.

“Both Glance and Roposo are disrupting the way users create, discover, and consume content, making them the preferred platforms for top celebrities and creators to connect with their audience. With the addition of Shop101, we aim to make these platforms the top shopping destinations for millions of users as well,” said Piyush Shah, co-founder, InMobi Group and President & COO, Glance.

“We had started Shop101 as a social e-commerce platform with a vision to democratize entrepreneurship and commerce for the masses using a technology-first approach. With Glance and Roposo, Shop101 will now be part of a company that shares our goal of transforming the shopping experience for millions of consumers globally,” said Abinav Jain, Founder, and CEO of Shop101.

Shop101, founded by Abhinav Jain, Aditya Gupta, and Kalpak Chhajed in 2015, is a full-stack e-commerce company that brings a network of 10 million resellers and 10,000 supplier partners together, serving customers across over 2000 towns across the country. The company employs around 300 professionals backed by Vy Capital, Stellaris Venture Partners, Unilever Ventures, and Kalaari Capital.