India Accelerator, Haryana government join hands to build startup ecosystem in the state

India Accelerator said it is aiming to provide support to the startups registered with Startup Haryana for free, and quip the community of young entrepreneurs with the knowledge, mentorship, and connections.

December 21, 2020 / 04:41 PM IST
The Haryana government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with India Accelerator – an Indian institution with Global Accelerator Network, to build a robust startup ecosystem in the state.

The association strategically creates an ecosystem in Haryana that intends to stimulate innovation and growth of disruptive startups, said India Accelerator in a statement.

"Partnership between India Accelerator and Startup Haryana will be a big step in bringing Public-Private collaboration to build the startup ecosystem in Haryana. India Accelerator will be helping startups in Haryana by bridging the gap between industry and startups," Hindu BusinessLine quoted India Accelerator founder and CEO Ashish Bhatia as saying.

In its official statement, India Accelerator said the firm is aiming to provide support to startups registered with Startup Haryana. It added that it will provide its services for free of cost which will help in creating a holistic and sustainable ecosystem in the state.

Through its online programmes, the tech firm will equip the community of young entrepreneurs with the knowledge, mentorship, and connections.

"The association between Startup Haryana, DITECH, and Startup Ecosystem Partners will help in creating an ecosystem that stimulates independent thinking and innovative ideas to help Startups in different stages of their entrepreneurial journey in addition to sharing of knowledge or information for promotion of the startup ecosystem in Haryana," the business daily quoted DITECH Special Secretary Rajnarayan Kaushik as saying.
TAGS: #Business #DITECH #Haryana #India #India Accelerator #Startup #startup ecosystem #Startup Haryana
first published: Dec 21, 2020 04:41 pm

