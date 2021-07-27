Grofers forays into instant delivery, delivers to 7,000 households within 15 mins
Albinder Dhindsa, co-founder and chief executive of online grocery delivery firm Grofers, said over 7000 households experienced delivery within 15 mins on July 26.
"When the first wave of the current pandemic hit, we realised two things.
First, we needed to do more to support the ecosystem of local partners and delivery agents who made sure essential commodities reached our users. Second, we recognised that our users' needs were distributed throughout the month when they needed to access grocery services for many use cases," Dhindsa said in a tweet.