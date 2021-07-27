MARKET NEWS

Grofers forays into instant delivery, delivers to 7,000 households within 15 mins

Albinder Dhindsa, co-founder and chief executive of online grocery delivery firm Grofers, said over 7000 households experienced delivery within 15 mins on July 26.

Priyanka Sahay
July 27, 2021 / 12:26 PM IST
Albinder Dhindsa, Co-founder and CEO, Grofers

Announcing the company's foray into instant delivery, Albinder Dhindsa = the co-founder and chief executive of online grocery delivery firm Grofers  - said on July 27  that it had delivered to over 7,000 households in 15 minutes a day before. The announcement came ahead of raising funds from pubic-listed firm Zomato.




"When the first wave of the current pandemic hit, we realised two things.


First, we needed to do more to support the ecosystem of local partners and delivery agents who made sure essential commodities reached our users. Second, we recognised that our users' needs were distributed throughout the month when they needed to access grocery services for many use cases," Dhindsa said in a tweet.
Tags: #Grofers #IPO #Swiggy #Zomato
first published: Jul 27, 2021 12:26 pm

