Govt tells industry to expect e-commerce policy soon, unveils core tenets

The government on August 2 held the final consultation with industry players like Flipkart, Amazon, Zomato, Swiggy, Tata, Reliance, Shiprocket and others on the much-awaited e-commerce policy where it said that the policy could soon be expected to be brought into force, according to people aware of the matter.

Core tenets of the policy like private labels, preferential treatment of sellers, deep discounting, marking the distinction between inventory-led e-commerce platforms and marketplaces, fallback liability on e-commerce platforms were discussed at the meeting, said sources.

"Some of the core tenets (discussed) include -- making customer front and centre, maintaining the distinction between inventory and market places, the thrust on incentivising digitisation of MSMEs, not having any allied logistics or payment operations, and whether there should be a fallback liability for e commerce platforms or not. Further, preferred sellers/private labels belonging to e commerce platforms would also come into question," said a source close to the developments.

"Further, preferred sellers/private labels belonging to e commerce platforms would also come into question. There was a unanimous view that e commerce policy and rules under consumer protection act is needed soon because the industry is growing. Everyone assured they will abide by the law both in letter and spirit,"

The new version of the draft policy was not disclosed to the stakeholders during the meeting, although government officials told them that their concerns with an earlier draft have been largely addressed now.

"There was a near unanimous support for the e-commerce policy in the meeting. All the stakeholders expressed that such a policy is the need of the hour in the country," said another person close to the developments.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, DPIIT Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Singh attended the meeting in Delhi today evening.

