Google-backed Dunzo lays off 3% of workforce in restructuring exercise

Dunzo raised $240 million in a round of funding in 2022.

Groceries delivery player Dunzo is the latest to join the list of startups who are trimming their workforce, with the Google-backed company on January 16 announcing that it has laid off three percent of its staff.

The employees were laid off "last week", Dunzo said, suggesting that the measure was a result of a restructuring exercise.

"We are continuously looking at our team structures and network design to build efficiency into our teams. As we scale from 10 to 100, we are continuously learning how to redefine business processes at scale. Any decision that impacts people is tough, and always our last option. Last week, we had to part ways with three percent of our team strength," Dunzo chief executive officer Kabeer Biswas said.

While Dunzo did not share the exact number of employees laid off, the company employs around 3,000 personnel, as per its LinkedIn profile. Three percent out of the estimated staff strength could be around 90.

"Whatever the numbers, these are people who chose to build their careers with Dunzo, and it is sad to have talented colleagues leave us. We are extending the best support possible to help them during this transition," Biswas noted.

The announcement comes around a week after Dunzo raised $240 million in a round of funding, with Reliance Retail emerging as the lead investor. The retail arm of Reliance has acquired a 25.8 percent stake in Bengaluru-based Dunzo, valuing the company at about $800 million.

Dunzo’s other investors include Blume Ventures, Google, and Lightbox Ventures, Lightrock, 3L Capital and venture debt firm Alteria.

