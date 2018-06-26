Goibibo to phase out current customer rewards program GoContacts

In an email send to its customers on Monday, the company said post-July 1st, the customers will no longer be earning Rs 50 reward amount
Online travel agency Goibibo that launched its social networking and rewards programme GoContacts two years ago is in the process of phasing it out.
Currently, under the programme, Goibibo offers customers Rs 50 as a reward amount if anybody in their contact list travels by booking a flight or hotel on Goibibo.
In an email to customers Monday, the company said post-July 1, the customers will no longer be earning Rs 50 reward amount.
The loyalty programme is a way for retailers to ensure customer stickiness. Many e-commerce and travel companies in India run loyalty programmes giving cash back or points to customers for shopping on their platform.
While the company did not clarify the reason behind this development, in an email response, Anshuman Bapna, Chief Product Officer, Goibibo said, " At Goibibo, we continue to iterate on our product and programmes to provide the very best to traveling Indians. While we will be phasing out this programme, we are working on introducing a fully-loaded loyalty programme shortly with even more relevant and attractive options that will make traveling with Goibibo all the more rewarding.”
There was no immediate clarity if the new programme will incentivise customers with cashbacks.
However, the mailer suggested the new programme could likely offer things like free meal and room upgrades etc.
In 2016, Goibibo was acquired by rival MakeMyTrip in an equity deal.