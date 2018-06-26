App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2018 04:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Goibibo to phase out current customer rewards program GoContacts

In an email send to its customers on Monday, the company said post-July 1st, the customers will no longer be earning Rs 50 reward amount

Sabahat Contractor @Sabahatjahan28

Online travel agency Goibibo that launched its social networking and rewards programme GoContacts two years ago is in the process of phasing it out.

Currently, under the programme, Goibibo offers customers Rs 50 as a reward amount if anybody in their contact list travels by booking a flight or hotel on Goibibo.

In an email to customers Monday, the company said post-July 1, the customers will no longer be earning Rs 50 reward amount.

"However, you will still be able to use the goCash+ that you earn till June 30 as per the regular expiry terms and conditions of the currency," the mailer said.

related news

The loyalty programme is a way for retailers to ensure customer stickiness. Many e-commerce and travel companies in India run loyalty programmes giving cash back or points to customers for shopping on their platform.

While the company did not clarify the reason behind this development, in an email response, Anshuman Bapna, Chief Product Officer, Goibibo said, " At Goibibo, we continue to iterate on our product and programmes to provide the very best to traveling Indians. While we will be phasing out this programme, we are working on introducing a fully-loaded loyalty programme shortly with even more relevant and attractive options that will make traveling with Goibibo all the more rewarding.”

There was no immediate clarity if the new programme will incentivise customers with cashbacks.

However, the mailer suggested the new programme could likely offer things like free meal and room upgrades etc.

In 2016, Goibibo was acquired by rival MakeMyTrip in an equity deal.

First Published on Jun 26, 2018 04:24 pm

tags #Goibibo #Startup

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.