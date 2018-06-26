Goibibo to phase out current customer rewards program GoContacts

Online travel agency Goibibo that launched its social networking and rewards programme GoContacts two years ago is in the process of phasing it out.

Currently, under the programme, Goibibo offers customers Rs 50 as a reward amount if anybody in their contact list travels by booking a flight or hotel on Goibibo.

In an email to customers Monday, the company said post-July 1, the customers will no longer be earning Rs 50 reward amount.

"However, you will still be able to use the goCash+ that you earn till June 30 as per the regular expiry terms and conditions of the currency," the mailer said.