Four of five IT majors see headcount decline in Q1 FY24, over 20k employees exit companies on net basis

IT Hiring Trend

Four out of India’s top five Information Technology companies have reported a fall in headcount in the first quarter of FY24, as they look to utilise the bench strength they have and defend their margins, given a weak demand environment. Hiring is an indicator of demand and as demand falls, companies across the industry are choosing to upskill their existing workforce, rather than hiring ahead of time. Infosys, Wipro, HCLTech and LTIMindtree have cumulatively seen their headcount in Q1FY24 (Have added...