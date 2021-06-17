MARKET NEWS

Flipkart challenges Karnataka HC judgement in division bench, Amazon tags along

Priyanka Sahay
June 17, 2021 / 11:25 AM IST
Walmart-owned Flipkart has challenged the last week's judgement of the Karnataka High Court allowing the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to continue its investigation against the company in a division bench. Amazon's counsel also asked for his matter to be tagged along with Flipkart's appeal. The request has been accepted.

"This is urgent for them otherwise CCI can take action against them. They need a stay order to halt the investigation. The request for the matter is to be heard tomorrow," said a person privy to the development.

On June 11, the Karnataka High Court dismissed the writ petition of Amazon and Flipkart thus allowing the CCI to continue with its probe.

The issue started almost 18 months ago when the Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh (DVM), a group representing small and medium business owners in the national capital, submitted a plea with CCI against the country's two biggest e-commerce players, accusing them of anti-competitive practices, predatory pricing and preferential treatment of sellers among others.

DVM filed the complaints under Sections 3 and 4 of the Competition Act.

The CCI passed an order in January 2020 based on the information submitted by DVM under Section 3, directing the director-general to conduct a probe.

This order was challenged by Amazon through a writ petition in the Karnataka High Court in February 2020. The high court put the CCI’s investigation on hold the same month.

In September 2020, CCI challenged the interim order in the Supreme Court. Justice Nageswara Rao sent the case back to the High Court, saying the case be heard as soon as possible in October 2020.

After months of hearings, the Karnataka High Court had passed its judgement in the favour of CCI.

All this while, Amazon and Flipkart have been categorically denying any wrongdoing.
first published: Jun 17, 2021 11:06 am

