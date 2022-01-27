MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade

Presenting Partner

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Moneycontrol

Budget 2022

Associate Partners:

  • Kotak Mutual Fund
  • Pharmeasy
  • Indiabulls
  • SBI

Presenting Partner

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Moneycontrol

Budget 2022

Technology Partner

Dell Technologies

Associate Partners

Kotak Mutual Fund
Pharmeasy
Indiabulls
SBI
UPCOMING EVENT:Are you 45+? Planning for retirement? We have just the right webinar for you - Planning for Retirement with Life Insurance on 27-Jan, 3pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Exclusive: Amazon in talks to back Trell at $1 billion valuation

Trell’s monthly active users stand at 68 million, doubling year-on-year, while its commerce platform does 800,000 orders a month, burning about Rs 15 crore a month

M. Sriram & Chandra R Srikanth
January 27, 2022 / 08:14 AM IST
No.1| Amazon |The biggest e-commerce company has made its name from scratch and now works on major technological advances like artificial intelligence and streaming. The company was the second company to cross a trillion dollar valuation (Reuters)

No.1| Amazon |The biggest e-commerce company has made its name from scratch and now works on major technological advances like artificial intelligence and streaming. The company was the second company to cross a trillion dollar valuation (Reuters)

E-commerce giant Amazon is in talks to back influencer-led commerce platform Trell, its first direct investment in an Indian e-commerce firm, said two people aware of the matter, requesting anonymity.

Amazon may invest $50-80 million as part of a $150 million round Trell is raising, valuing it at about a billion dollars, giving it the coveted unicorn tag - private internet companies valued at over a billion dollars, these people said. Existing investors such as Mirae and fashion retailer H&M will also invest.

Trell started as a community-based social network to discuss and exchange lifestyle trends, and was part of Sequoia India’s accelerator program Surge in late 2019. It later became an influencer-led platform which also built an ecommerce layer on top, entering a hot space with startups such as Bulbul, Simsim and Ekanek.

Founder and CEO Pulkit Agarwal didn’t respond to a mail seeking comment while Amazon declined to comment.

Trell’s monthly active users stand at 68 million, doubling year-on-year, while its commerce platform does 800,000 orders a month, burning about Rs 15 crore a month, a person aware of the matter said. Moneycontrol couldn’t ascertain its revenue immediately.

Close

“It is still an early bet for investors. The valuation is at least a year ahead of its time. But they are tapping into a big market of video commerce and assisted sales. And they have scaled well. But it is nowhere near a successful business yet,” said an investor who evaluated Trell, requesting anonymity.

Trell was valued at $120 million when it raised $45 million in July last year from Mirae, H&M,  KTB Network, Samsung Ventures, and Fosun RZ Capital.

The deal will also mark Amazon’s biggest bet on an Indian startup so far, surpassing its investments in insurance startup Acko and lending firm Capital Float. 

“If video and influencer-led retail is the next generation of ecommerce, Amazon needs an entry. It is not just a financial investment, but a way to get an insider view on how this space works and its real potential,” a retail analyst said, who did not want to be named since deal talks are private.

Rival Flipkart partnered with ShareChat-owned Moj for live video commerce late last year, upping the stakes for the sector. Accel-backed Simsim, another video commerce retailer, was acquired by YouTube for about $70 million last year.

Although video commerce has been seen as India’s next retail frontier, along the lines of China’s Pinduoduo, and Alibaba-owned JD and Taobao, a clear winner who has scaled revenues is yet to emerge. Companies have struggled with high customer acquisition costs and low conversion rates. How much clout individual influencers will hold and any startup’s relationship with them, and whether it is mutually beneficial, remains to be seen.
M. Sriram
Chandra R Srikanth is Editor- Tech, Startups, and New Economy
first published: Jan 27, 2022 08:14 am
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.