MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Earned wage access platform Refyne raises $82 million in Series B round led by Tiger Global

While the startup did not disclose the exact valuation post the funding round, co-founder and CEO Chitresh Sharma said that the valuation has grown by 6.5 times from the valuation during the Series A round.

Priyanka Iyer
January 12, 2022 / 12:01 PM IST
Chitresh Sharma, CEO & co-founder, Refyne

Chitresh Sharma, CEO & co-founder, Refyne

Refyne, which says it is India’s first and largest earned wage access (EWA) platform, has announced the closing of its $82 million (Rs 607 crore) Series B round led by Tiger Global, with significant contribution from existing international investors - QED Investors, partners of DST Global, Jigsaw VC, XYZ Capital, and RTP Global - and new investor Digital Horizon.

Refyne enables employees to withdraw their earned salary at any point in the month, without disrupting payroll. EWA is not a loan, therefore Refyne does not charge any interest or processing fees for withdrawals.

The concept is to help Indians who may face a liquidity crunch get access to their own earned income between pay cycles so that they do not have to depend on loans at high interest costs.

While the startup did not disclose the exact valuation post the funding round, co-founder and CEO Chitresh Sharma said that the valuation has grown by 6.5 times from the valuation during the Series A round.

Within just 10 months of being operational, Refyne has raised a total of $106 million. The jump in valuation and the large funding round are reflective of the unprecedented investor interest witnessed by startups in India over the past year.

Close

Related stories

The startup said that the funds will be used for product development, expansion of the team, and to ramp up various business functions.

Refyne, founded by Sharma and Apoorv Kumar, partners with employers to enable their employees to access a portion of their accrued but unpaid salary any time before payday. The company has partnered with more than 150 organisations, catering to over 700,000 employees. It expects to reach more than 3 million employees in 12 months.

Sharma, said, “We built Refyne on the notion that everyone should be able to manage their personal finances without the threat of falling into debt traps due to liquidity shortfalls between pay cycles. The support and confidence that global investors such as Tiger Global have shown in us is a testament to our mission.”

Refyne’s partner companies include Practo, TeamLease, CARS24, Tenon, Shadowfax, Rebel Foods, Acko, BlackBuck, Arti Group, Cafe Coffee Day, among several others.

Alex Cook, Partner, Tiger Global, said, “We believe Refyne will be the preferred partner for large employers that want to offer EWA. We are excited to support Chitresh, Apoorv and the Refyne team, as they work to improve financial wellness for the Indian workforce.”

Refyne’s angel investors and advisors include Indian fintech veterans Susir Kumar, founder of Intelenet; Bobby Mehta, chairman of Jones Lang Lasalle’s board, former head of TransUnion and Allstate Corp; and private global venture capital investor and entrepreneur Oliver Jung.

Asia’s first comprehensive report on EWA and financial well-being in India by Ernst and Young, in partnership with Refyne, noted that 81% employees face liquidity crunch between pay cycles.

The report also noted employers who implemented EWA observed a significant drop in attrition, faster talent acquisition, enhanced workforce productivity, and improved eNPS.

 

 

 

 

 
Priyanka Iyer
Tags: #EWA #Refyne #Tiger Global
first published: Jan 12, 2022 12:01 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.