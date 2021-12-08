Dhan introduces direct trading through charts, ties up with TradingView

Representational image.

Investment and trading platform Dhan has introduced a new product for users that will allow them to trade directly through charts in equity, options and futures for indices equity, commodity and currency.

The Mumbai-based startup, which was launched in September 2021, has joined hands with US-based charting platform TradingView for the feature, Dhan said on December 7.

"TradingView undoubtedly is a very popular charting product with the Indian trading community and we are super delighted to make it a complete experience now for traders with this integration and collaboration by TradingView," Dhan CEO Jadhav said.

Users of Dhan can directly trade through TradingView charts and the product is available on tv.dhan.co, the company said.

"This partnership with Dhan enables TradingView users in India to directly trade from TradingView Charts on Dhan and enhance their trading experience. We will explore more collaboration opportunities with Dhan," said Rauan Khassan, VP, International Growth at TradingView

Trading View is used by more than 30 million traders across global stock markets.

Dhan is a part of Raise Financial Services that was founded in January 2021 by Jadhav, the former Paytm Money CEO. The platform competes with the likes of Zerodha, Groww, and Upstox.

With Indians increasingly taking control of their investments coupled with the huge untapped potential for trading on the stock market, Dhan’s focus is on long-term investors and traders who have a few years of experience in the market.

Raise Financial Services started the journey through the acquisition of Moneylicious Securities in August that helped the startup acquire all necessary memberships and licences to start an investment platform.

In an interview to Moneycontrol on September 21, Jadhav said the company was eyeing scale with a target of onboarding a million customers soon.

Dhan is also focusing on exchange traded funds (ETFs) and will be open to venturing into mutual funds and further acquisitions.

“As markets mature, we are seeing more mature investors moving towards passive products and ETFs are well-placed to catch the attention of these users. But yes, when we will look at building products for first-time users, we will consider mutual funds,” Jadhav had said.

Raise announced its seed round funding in February 2021 led by Mirae Asset Venture Investments.

The size of the fundraising isn’t known. A host of entrepreneurs including CRED founder & CEO Kunal Shah, Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamoorthy, PhonePe founders Sameer Nigam and Rahul Chari, Pine Labs CEO Amrish Rau and Jupiter Money founder & CEO Jitendra Gupta participated in the seed round.