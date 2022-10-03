Dailyhunt to make LinkedIn's news insights available on its app

Dailyhunt, a local language content aggregator platform, announced a one-year strategic partnership with Microsoft-owned professional network LinkedIn on October 3 as the company looks to expand its content offerings.

As part of this partnership, Dailyhunt's English language users will be able to access LinkedIn News stories in their news feed.

This includes analysis of trending topics across various categories such as business, technology, economy, and career.

"Our collaboration with LinkedIn News is designed to provide users with easy access to a plethora of comprehensive information. This will enable users to discover and stay updated on news topics and key developments across industries. We are pleased to partner with LinkedIn News in catering to the growing appetite among users to stay up-to-date with professional news,” said Ravanan N, Executive Director of Eterno Infotech, a VerSe Innovation subsidiary that operates Dailyhunt.

The two companies will also explore other partnership opportunities in future that can help the growing community of working professionals, Dailyhunt said in a statement.

“LinkedIn News has 200 editors spread across the world who create, curate, and cultivate news and views in the form of articles, short posts, or videos with an aim to build the voice of the global workforce through news, ideas, and community. With this partnership, our News coverage will reach a wider audience and help them gain knowledge that's critical for them to succeed professionally,” said Nirajita Banerjee, Managing News Editor at LinkedIn India.

On a daily basis, the Bengaluru-based startup claims to provide over one million content pieces in 15 languages. This content was licenced and sourced from more than 50,000 content partners and creators.

It claims to serve over 350 million monthly active users (MAUs) each month, with each user spending approximately 30 minutes per day on average.