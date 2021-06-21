Commerce Ministry issues draft e-commerce rules, seeks comments by July 6

Amazon's counsel also asked for his matter to be tagged along with Flipkart's appeal.

In what can be termed as a dynamic set of proposals, the government has ensured it comes heavily on those circumventing the laws for once all.

In a draft note prepared by the Consumer Affairs Ministry, the government has tried to tighten the norms for displaying the country of origin, ensure that e-tailers like Amazon and Flipkart do not use the data collected through their business for unfair advantage and curb any possible links these companies may have with the traders on their platforms.

Coming heavily on the issue of the Country of Origin, the government has said that ecommerce companies will now mention the name and details of any importer from whom it has purchased such goods or services. They will also have to provide a filter mechanism on their websites from where customers can figure out the origin of the products quickly before making a purchase.

In a major push for domestic products, it has also suggested that the companies should provide alternative suggestions to customers before he/she makes a purchase to ensure fair opportunity for "domestic goods".

The draft has proposed that e-commerce companies will also not be allowed to organise flash sale of goods bringing under question a lot of sale festivals organised throughout the year by etailers such as Amazon and Flipkart.

Flash sale essentially means a period during which products are sold on a highly discounted price.

Trying to bring a closure to the constant allegations of preference given to a select set of vendors by the e-commerce companies, the government is also trying to ensure that no logistics service provider of a marketplace e-commerce entity shall provide differentiated treatment between sellers of the same category.

The rules also forbids e-commerce companies from displaying any misleading advertisements.

The government has sought views from stakeholders by July 6 on the draft Consumer Protection (E-com) Rule 2020.