MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Don't miss the latest webinar on Global Investing with Passive Products on June 22, 11am
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Commerce Ministry issues draft e-commerce rules, seeks comments by July 6

The government has tried to tighten the norms for displaying the country of origin, ensure that e-tailers like Amazon and Flipkart do not use the data collected through their business for unfair advantage and curb any possible links these companies may have with the traders on their platforms.

Priyanka Sahay
June 21, 2021 / 08:11 PM IST
Amazon's counsel also asked for his matter to be tagged along with Flipkart's appeal.

Amazon's counsel also asked for his matter to be tagged along with Flipkart's appeal.

In what can be termed as a dynamic set of proposals, the government has ensured it comes heavily on those circumventing the laws for once all.

In a draft note prepared by the Consumer Affairs Ministry, the government has tried to tighten the norms for displaying the country of origin, ensure that e-tailers like Amazon and Flipkart do not use the data collected through their business for unfair advantage and curb any possible links these companies may have with the traders on their platforms.

Coming heavily on the issue of the Country of Origin, the government has said that ecommerce companies will now mention the name and details of any importer from whom it has purchased such goods or services. They will also have to provide a filter mechanism on their websites from where customers can figure out the origin of the products quickly before making a purchase.

In a major push for domestic products, it has also suggested that the companies should provide alternative suggestions to customers before he/she makes a purchase to ensure fair opportunity for "domestic goods".

The draft has proposed that e-commerce companies will also not be allowed to organise flash sale of goods bringing under question a lot of sale festivals organised throughout the year by etailers such as Amazon and Flipkart.

Close

Related stories

Flash sale essentially means a period during which products are sold on a highly discounted price.

Trying to bring a closure to the constant allegations of preference given to a select set of vendors by the e-commerce companies, the government is also trying to ensure that no logistics service provider of a marketplace e-commerce entity shall provide differentiated treatment between sellers of the same category.

The rules also forbids e-commerce companies from displaying any misleading advertisements.

The government has sought views from stakeholders by July 6 on the draft Consumer Protection (E-com) Rule 2020.
Priyanka Sahay
TAGS: #Amazon #e-com #Flipkart
first published: Jun 21, 2021 07:02 pm

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Business Not As Usual

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Business Not As Usual

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.