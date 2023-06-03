Coding Ninjas under fire for allegedly prohibiting employees from exiting office premises without permission

Coding Ninjas has said disciplinary action is being taken against the employee concerned.

Edtech entrepreneur Ravi Handa took to Twitter to share a video where a watchman is seen locking doors of an office of Coding Ninjas, informing employees that their exit without permission has been prohibited.

“Indian edtech founders are now literally locking in their employees. Get the hell out of this country. Nowhere else would anyone dare to pull off something like this,” said Handa, in his tweet posted early morning on June 3.

https://twitter.com/ravihanda/status/1664820997227429888?t=1PfGr137robUHlovDHINpw&s=08

In the video, the watchman informed that one of the managers has ordered him to not let employees out of the office without his permission.

Moneycontrol reached out to Coding Ninjas for a clarification.

“We want to clarify that the incident that occurred two weeks ago was due to a regrettable action by an employee in one of our offices. The same was immediately rectified within minutes, the employee acknowledged his mistake and apologised for the inconvenience caused due to his actions. In light of the incident, the founders also personally expressed their regret and apologised to all the employees,” a Coding Ninjas spokesperson told Moneycontrol.

They added that the incident was an isolated event and the company is taking measures to ensure that it will not be repeated.

“Disciplinary action is being taken against the concerned employee. This was an aberration at Coding Ninjas and against our values and culture as an organisation. We want to assure everyone that this action was not intentional. We regret the inconvenience this incident has caused,” the spokesperson added.

(The copy will be updated with further details.)