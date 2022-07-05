startup Bits To Billions | The Amagi story: These 3 engineers from Coimbatore want to disrupt media If the COVID-19 pandemic changed how people consume content, it also transformed how media and broadcast firms delivered content to their customers across the world with the rapid adoption of cloud-based software solutions. Bengaluru-based unicorn Amagi has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of this transformation. The startup enables content owners to launch, distribute and monetise live linear channels on free-ad-supported television and video services platforms through a suite of solutions. The demand for these software solutions has increased with growing consumption of online video content. Founded in 2008 by college mates Baskar Subramanian, Srinivasan KA and Srividhya Srinivasan, Amagi is also a rare unicorn that is profitable. On this episode of Bits to Billions, its founders Subramanian and Srividhya Srinivasan spoke to Moneycontrol's Chandra R Srikanth on why it is hiring at a time when many startups are firing and why it wants to list in India