App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 07:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

10Times expands to become a business travel platform, to partner with Airbnb, OYO

The platform aims to reach 100 million users by 2020. It has launched a SaaS suite for event organisers to manage their events end-to-end.

Sabahat Contractor @Sabahatjahan28

Business event discovery and networking platform 10Times is changing the nature of its business to that of a business travel platform, and plans to partner with Airbnb, OYO, and others for the purpose.

"We have 25 million on our platform and if 80 percent of the people going across the city to attend an event it is the main monetisation for us and our focus is to become a business travel portal," said Atul Todi, co-founder, 10Times.

"One place, one stop and we will book everything you need from an event to a hotel to stay and with whom you want to do networking with. The company has been already integrated with Booking.com. We are in talks with Airbnb and with Oyo we are talking in different strategic level," he said.

The platform aims to reach 100 million users by 2020. It has launched a SaaS suite for event organisers to manage their events end-to-end.

related news

While using the app, the user can swipe right or left, just like Tinder, in order to fix a business meeting with another person.

The company is using artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data to optimise event management processes.

"India is far behind in the curve in terms of B2B events gathering platform. We are a global platform, we are like 'Zomato'for the world. There are only regional players, no major big player who is serving the global community. So India is market for us but right now Indian traffic is not as much as global traffic but it will grow," said Todi.

10Times will not cover B2C events because it wants to have a niche of a business professional where they are connecting opportunities.

Back in 2014, 10Times was functioning as a classifieds company.

"We realised that the opportunity was a lot bigger. There was a need for not just trade shows but expanding the circle by looking at other ways of connecting with people," said Todi.

10Times covers over 100 industries and building communities surrounding sectors like apparel, auto, banking and finance, construction, education and Training, fashion and beauty, food and beverages, and travel and tourism.

The company is planning to grow its business in Europe and USA after tapping South East Asia and the Middle East.
First Published on Jun 11, 2018 07:54 pm

tags #10Times #Startup

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.