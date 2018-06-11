10Times expands to become a business travel platform, to partner with Airbnb, OYO

Business event discovery and networking platform 10Times is changing the nature of its business to that of a business travel platform, and plans to partner with Airbnb, OYO, and others for the purpose.

"We have 25 million on our platform and if 80 percent of the people going across the city to attend an event it is the main monetisation for us and our focus is to become a business travel portal," said Atul Todi, co-founder, 10Times.

"One place, one stop and we will book everything you need from an event to a hotel to stay and with whom you want to do networking with. The company has been already integrated with Booking.com. We are in talks with Airbnb and with Oyo we are talking in different strategic level," he said.

The platform aims to reach 100 million users by 2020. It has launched a SaaS suite for event organisers to manage their events end-to-end.

While using the app, the user can swipe right or left, just like Tinder, in order to fix a business meeting with another person.

The company is using artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data to optimise event management processes.

"India is far behind in the curve in terms of B2B events gathering platform. We are a global platform, we are like 'Zomato'for the world. There are only regional players, no major big player who is serving the global community. So India is market for us but right now Indian traffic is not as much as global traffic but it will grow," said Todi.

10Times will not cover B2C events because it wants to have a niche of a business professional where they are connecting opportunities.

Back in 2014, 10Times was functioning as a classifieds company.

"We realised that the opportunity was a lot bigger. There was a need for not just trade shows but expanding the circle by looking at other ways of connecting with people," said Todi.

10Times covers over 100 industries and building communities surrounding sectors like apparel, auto, banking and finance, construction, education and Training, fashion and beauty, food and beverages, and travel and tourism.

The company is planning to grow its business in Europe and USA after tapping South East Asia and the Middle East.