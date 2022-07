business Single use plastic banned: What are the alternatives and how much do they cost? Single use plastics have been banned in India. This is the fifth largest plastic waste generator in the world. The list of what's banned includes straws, cutlery, earbuds, packaging films, among other products. Now, we know what you're thinking - these are all items we use on a daily basis. That's why, Moneycontrol gets you a detailed list of plastic alternatives and how much that'll cost you, so that you can not only navigate the new ban, but help contribute towards a greener future.