English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Singapore Airlines, Tata Group in talks over integration of Vistara and Air India

    "The discussions seek to deepen the existing partnership between SIA and Tata, and may include a potential integration of Vistara and Air India," Singapore Airlines said in a statement.

    Reuters
    October 13, 2022 / 03:50 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Singapore Airlines Ltd said on Thursday it was in confidential discussions with India’s Tata Group regarding a potential deal which may involve the integration of Vistara and Air India.

    "The discussions seek to deepen the existing partnership between SIA and Tata, and may include a potential integration of Vistara and Air India," Singapore Airlines said in a statement.

    However, it added the discussions were ongoing and no definitive terms were agreed upon yet.

    Singapore Airlines owns a 49% stake in Tata SIA Airlines, which operates Vistara, while the remaining 51% is owned by the Indian conglomerate.

    Air India did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Air India #SIA #Singapore Airlines #Tata #Vistara
    first published: Oct 13, 2022 03:50 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.