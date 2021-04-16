Siemens Q4 PAT seen up 24% YoY to Rs 217.9 cr: YES Securities

Siemens | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 295.5 crore in December quarter 2020 against Rs 265.8 crore in December quarter 2019, revenue rose to Rs 2,925.5 crore from Rs 2,537 crore YoY.

YES Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods & Defense sector. The brokerage house expects Siemens to report net profit at Rs 217.9 crore up 24% year-on-year (down 16.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 9.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 11.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 2,566.6 crore, according to YES Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 313.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 94.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 295.2 crore.

