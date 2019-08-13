Siemens Gamesa wins 2 orders to supply wind mills for 453 MW capacities

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy on August 13 said it has bagged two orders from Alfanar to supply equipment to aid generation of 453 MW at two wind farms in Bhuj. The Spanish firm has secured its first order in India from Alfanar for supply of 206 units of the SG 2.2-122 wind turbines for the two wind farms, a company statement said.

The SG 2.2-122 is specifically optimised for low wind, low turbulence sites typical of the Indian market.

Both projects will be located in Bhuj, Gujarat, where the company will supply equipment to aid generation of 202 MW for one project and 251 MW for the other. The wind farms are expected to be commissioned by 2020.

“As one of the global players for developing renewable projects, we are happy to partner with Siemens Gamesa yet again, this time for part of our 600 MW portfolio awarded under the SECI bids which we are developing in Bhuj, India," said Jamal Wadi, CEO, Alfanar Global Development.

With more than 3 GW of greenfield development in the pipeline for Alfanar in India, the main goal is to provide value and benefit to the community by partnering with reliable manufacturers, Wadi added. Alfanar is a Saudi Arabia based company.

"Alfanar is already our customer globally and we are happy to announce this first deal with the company in India. Repeated big orders such as this certainly boost our confidence and demonstrates customers' trust in our capabilities. With the SG 2.2-122 – a turbine made for India, we expect to deliver better value to our customers through innovative, tailor-made solutions," said Ramesh Kymal, Onshore CEO of Siemens Gamesa in India.

The onshore potential in the country is promising as it stands at 300 GW of which only 35 GW has been tapped. India has set a target of achieving 65 GW of cumulative wind power capacity by 2022.