Market LIVE Updates: Indices near day's low, Nifty around 17,000; HCL Tech, Hindalco top gainers

October 13, 2022 / 10:48 AM IST

Elara Capital View on Wipro

We are cautious on Wipro, given: 1) its skewed growth nature in verticals, 2) sub-par EBIT margin vs peers, and 3) higher mortgage business share in BFSI.

We expect a USD sales CAGR of 7.7%, an EBIT CAGR of 8.9% and a APAT CAGR of 5.9% over FY22-25E.

We reiterate Reduce with a higher Target Price of Rs 420 from Rs 390 based on 17x (unchanged) September 2023E P/E (five-year average) as we revise FY24-25E EPS by 1.5-2.3% on a depreciating INR. Key risks are acute recession in the West and weak consulting business