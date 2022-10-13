Market LIVE Updates: Indices near day's low, Nifty around 17,000; HCL Tech, Hindalco top gainers

Today’s Stock Market Action
Elara Capital reiterates 'Reduce' on Wipro with a higher Target Price of Rs 420
JPMorgan keeps 'underweight' rating on HCL Tech, raises target price to Rs 850
Tata Power to develop Tata Motors' 7 MW solar project at Pantnagar manufacturing facility
JMC Projects board approves issuance of NCDs worth Rs 75 crore
Sharekhan maintains buy rating on HCL Tech with an unchanged price target of Rs 1,140
Reliance Power signs definitive documents to raise Rs 1,000 crore debt
Nifty Pharma index up 0.5 percent supported by the Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Cipla, Lupin
Happiest Minds partners with Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru
Adani Ports received Letter Of Award from West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation
Vedanta, Hindalco, NALCO rise as US considers banning Russian aluminium
Nifty Auto index up 0.5 percent led by the Eicher Motors, M&M, Hero MotoCorp
BSE Information Technology index falls 0.7 percent dragged by the Wipro, NELCO, Mandtree
Morgan Stanley keeps underweight rating on Wipro with a target at Rs 365
UBS maintains 'neutral' rating on HCL Tech with a target of Rs 965
Indian rupee opens at 81.28 per dollar
Veranda Learning signs definitive agreement to acquire J. K. Shah Education
Coal India, NLC India rope in BHEL to set up coal gasification based plants
Asian stocks weaken as Fed, BoE fuel uncertainty before US CPI data
Oil prices shaky amid worsening demand outlook
Gold prices steady ahead of US inflation data
Vedanta shareholders approve shifting its cash from reserves
LIC sells over 2% stake in Power Grid for Rs 3,079 crore in 5 months
IIP contracts 0.8% in August, worst performance in 18 months
Retail inflation rises to 7.41% in September on costlier food items
Wipro Q2 profit drops 9% to Rs 2,659 crore; revenue climbs 15%
HCL Tech Q2 net profit rises 7% to Rs 3,489 crore; firm raises revenue guidance
Asian markets are trading lower with Straits Times, Kospi down 0.5 percent each
Wall Street ends volatile day lower after Fed minutes, PPI
SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for the Indian indices
Tracxn Technologies IPO subscribed 2.01 times on final day, QIB portion booked 1.66 times
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|57,291.58
|-334.33
|-0.58%
|Nifty 50
|17,028.50
|-95.10
|-0.56%
|Nifty Bank
|38,685.75
|-432.80
|-1.11%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|HCL Tech
|977.90
|25.90
|+2.72%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Wipro
|382.45
|-25.50
|-6.25%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Pharma
|12874.10
|34.70
|+0.27%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty PSU Bank
|2946.10
|-36.45
|-1.22%
We are cautious on Wipro, given: 1) its skewed growth nature in verticals, 2) sub-par EBIT margin vs peers, and 3) higher mortgage business share in BFSI.
We expect a USD sales CAGR of 7.7%, an EBIT CAGR of 8.9% and a APAT CAGR of 5.9% over FY22-25E.
We reiterate Reduce with a higher Target Price of Rs 420 from Rs 390 based on 17x (unchanged) September 2023E P/E (five-year average) as we revise FY24-25E EPS by 1.5-2.3% on a depreciating INR. Key risks are acute recession in the West and weak consulting business
JPMorgan View on HCL Tech
We have kept an 'underweight' rating on the stock and raised the target price to Rs 850 from Rs 820.
The company has reported an all-round beat for Q2. Revenue outperformance came from services business and forecast for H2 appears ambitious.
Margin recovery to 18% is a key achievement helped by sharp 100 basis point realisation increase, while margin forecast of 18-19 percent implies a further margin recovery in Q3.
HCL Technologies was quoting at Rs 978.00, up Rs 26.35, or 2.77 percent on the BSE.
Tata Power is going to develop Tata Motors' 7 MW solar project at its Pantnagar manufacturing facility in Uttarakhand. This installation is expected to generate 215 million units of electricity, potentially mitigating over 1.7 lakh tonnes of carbon emissions.
Results on October 13:
Infosys, Mindtree, Angel One, Anand Rathi Wealth, Aditya Birla Money, Cyient, and Den Networks will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on October 13.
The Management Committee of the Board of Directors of JMC Projects has approved the issuance of Unsecured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures of Rs 75 crore on private placement basis.
Sharekhan View on HCL Tech
HCL Tech is expected to achieve its revenue growth forecast in FY2023 given its strength in digital foundation, unique integrated infrastructure and app services, and leadership in the fast-growing ERD segment.
Notwithstanding volatility in stock performance, we believe the stock offers favorable risk-reward ratio at current levels for long-term investment.
We continue to prefer HCL Tech, given strong capabilities in digital foundation, higher payout ratio, healthy deal wins and reasonable valuation of 17x/15x/13x its FY2023E/FY2024E/FY2024E earnings. Hence, we maintain buy rating on the stock with an unchanged price target of Rs 1,140.
Sonam Srivastava, smallcase manager & Founder, Wright Research
The CPI data has come up worse than expected at 7.41% compared to 7.3% expectation. Not only that but the IIP has contracted -0.8%. This would put pressure on the RBI to hike rates further especially in light of the falling rupee. We could expect pessimism and sell-off pressure from FIIs tomorrow.
The FOMC minutes and the US inflation data coming in on Thursday. If we see a spike in inflation over the expectations then the sell-off would escalate globally and the situation will get grim with European banks already in trouble. Another 75 bps hike by the Fed would be catastrophic and we are hoping that it does not come to that. In case inflation cools off the response would be positive and we can expect a global rebound.
Any rise in precious metals may witness selling pressure. Gold has resistance at Rs 51,300 and support at Rs 50,400. Silver has resistance at Rs 58,000 and support at Rs 56,400, said Nirpendra Yadav…
Reliance Power and its subsidiaries have now signed definitive documents with Värde Partners to raise debt of about Rs 1000 crore, company said in its release.
The transaction is subject to satisfaction of conditions precedent as identified in the definitive documents. The proceeds will be utilized to settle and discharge / restructure existing debts; thereby achieve debt resolution and enhance credit profile, it added.
Suvodeep Rakshit, Senior economist at Kotak Institutional Equities:
CPI inflation in September at 7.41% was in line with our expectations at 7.35%. Food items continue to see an upside in price momentum especially in cereals and vegetables. Lower acreage and unseasonal rains will continue to impart upside to food prices.
Core inflation at 6.26% is in line with the trend of past 4-5 months and will likely be around this handle over the rest of FY2023. We believe that the September inflation print should keep the RBI on course for a 35 bps hike in December with inflation remaining above 6% at least till February 2023 and reduce gradually towards the 4.5-5.5% range in FY2024.
External sector concerns as well as uncertainty on energy prices will keep the RBI’s policy contingent on incremental data and events.