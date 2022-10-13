English
    October 13, 2022 / 10:51 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices near day's low, Nifty around 17,000; HCL Tech, Hindalco top gainers

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: On the sectoral front, except pharma, all other indices are trading in the red.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex57,291.58-334.33 -0.58%
      Nifty 5017,028.50-95.10 -0.56%
      Nifty Bank38,685.75-432.80 -1.11%
      Nifty 50 17,028.50 -95.10 (-0.56%)
      Thu, Oct 13, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      HCL Tech977.9025.90 +2.72%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Wipro382.45-25.50 -6.25%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Pharma12874.1034.70 +0.27%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty PSU Bank2946.10-36.45 -1.22%


    • October 13, 2022 / 10:51 AM IST

      Today’s Stock Market Action

    • October 13, 2022 / 10:48 AM IST

      Elara Capital View on Wipro

      We are cautious on Wipro, given: 1) its skewed growth nature in verticals, 2) sub-par EBIT margin vs peers, and 3) higher mortgage business share in BFSI. 

      We expect a USD sales CAGR of 7.7%, an EBIT CAGR of 8.9% and a APAT CAGR of 5.9% over FY22-25E. 

      We reiterate Reduce with a higher Target Price of Rs 420 from Rs 390 based on 17x (unchanged) September 2023E P/E (five-year average) as we revise FY24-25E EPS by 1.5-2.3% on a depreciating INR. Key risks are acute recession in the West and weak consulting business

    • October 13, 2022 / 10:44 AM IST

      JPMorgan View on HCL Tech

      We have kept an 'underweight' rating on the stock and raised the target price to Rs 850 from Rs 820.

      The company has reported an all-round beat for Q2. Revenue outperformance came from services business and forecast for H2 appears ambitious.

      Margin recovery to 18% is a key achievement helped by sharp 100 basis point realisation increase, while margin forecast of 18-19 percent implies a further margin recovery in Q3.

      HCL Technologies was quoting at Rs 978.00, up Rs 26.35, or 2.77 percent on the BSE.

    • October 13, 2022 / 10:40 AM IST

      Tata Power to develop Tata Motors' 7 MW solar project

      Tata Power is going to develop Tata Motors' 7 MW solar project at its Pantnagar manufacturing facility in Uttarakhand. This installation is expected to generate 215 million units of electricity, potentially mitigating over 1.7 lakh tonnes of carbon emissions.

    • October 13, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST

      Results on October 13: 

      Infosys, Mindtree, Angel One, Anand Rathi Wealth, Aditya Birla Money, Cyient, and Den Networks will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on October 13.

    • October 13, 2022 / 10:33 AM IST

      JMC Projects board approves issuance of NCDs worth Rs 75 crore

      The Management Committee of the Board of Directors of JMC Projects has approved the issuance of Unsecured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures of Rs 75 crore on private placement basis. 

    • October 13, 2022 / 10:28 AM IST

      Sharekhan View on HCL Tech

      HCL Tech is expected to achieve its revenue growth forecast in FY2023 given its strength in digital foundation, unique integrated infrastructure and app services, and leadership in the fast-growing ERD segment.

      Notwithstanding volatility in stock performance, we believe the stock offers favorable risk-reward ratio at current levels for long-term investment.

      We continue to prefer HCL Tech, given strong capabilities in digital foundation, higher payout ratio, healthy deal wins and reasonable valuation of 17x/15x/13x its FY2023E/FY2024E/FY2024E earnings. Hence, we maintain buy rating on the stock with an unchanged price target of Rs 1,140.

    • October 13, 2022 / 10:22 AM IST

      Sonam Srivastava, smallcase manager & Founder, Wright Research

      The CPI data has come up worse than expected at 7.41% compared to 7.3% expectation. Not only that but the IIP has contracted -0.8%. This would put pressure on the RBI to hike rates further especially in light of the falling rupee. We could expect pessimism and sell-off pressure from FIIs tomorrow. 

      The FOMC minutes and the US inflation data coming in on Thursday. If we see a spike in inflation over the expectations then the sell-off would escalate globally and the situation will get grim with European banks already in trouble. Another 75 bps hike by the Fed would be catastrophic and we are hoping that it does not come to that. In case inflation cools off the response would be positive and we can expect a global rebound.

    • October 13, 2022 / 10:16 AM IST

      Reliance Power signs definitive documents to raise Rs 1,000 crore debt

      Reliance Power and its subsidiaries have now signed definitive documents with Värde Partners to raise debt of about Rs 1000 crore, company said in its release.

      The transaction is subject to satisfaction of conditions precedent as identified in the definitive documents. The proceeds will be utilized to settle and discharge / restructure existing debts; thereby achieve debt resolution and enhance credit profile, it added.

    • October 13, 2022 / 10:14 AM IST

      Nifty Pharma index added 0.5 percent supported by the Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Cipla, Lupin

    • October 13, 2022 / 10:11 AM IST

      Suvodeep Rakshit, Senior economist at Kotak Institutional Equities:

      CPI inflation in September at 7.41% was in line with our expectations at 7.35%. Food items continue to see an upside in price momentum especially in cereals and vegetables. Lower acreage and unseasonal rains will continue to impart upside to food prices. 

      Core inflation at 6.26% is in line with the trend of past 4-5 months and will likely be around this handle over the rest of FY2023. We believe that the September inflation print should keep the RBI on course for a 35 bps hike in December with inflation remaining above 6% at least till February 2023 and reduce gradually towards the 4.5-5.5% range in FY2024. 

      External sector concerns as well as uncertainty on energy prices will keep the RBI’s policy contingent on incremental data and events.

