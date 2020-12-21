Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for the Indian indices

December 21, 2020 / 08:26 AM IST

India's forex reserves down by $778 million to $578.568 billion

The country's foreign exchange reserves declined by $778 million to $578.568 billion in the week to December 11, RBI data showed on December 18. In the previous week, the reserves had touched a lifetime high of $579.346 billion after increasing by $4.525 billion.

In the reporting week, the reserves declined due to a fall in foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves. FCAs dropped by $1.042 billion to $536.344 billion, as per the weekly data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).