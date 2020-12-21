MARKET NEWS

December 21, 2020 / 08:28 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for the Indian indices

The Nifty futures were trading lower around 13,713 level on the Singaporean Exchange.

  • December 21, 2020 / 08:26 AM IST

    India's forex reserves down by $778 million to $578.568 billion

    The country's foreign exchange reserves declined by $778 million to $578.568 billion in the week to December 11, RBI data showed on December 18. In the previous week, the reserves had touched a lifetime high of $579.346 billion after increasing by $4.525 billion.

    In the reporting week, the reserves declined due to a fall in foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves. FCAs dropped by $1.042 billion to $536.344 billion, as per the weekly data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

  • December 21, 2020 / 08:19 AM IST

    FPIs invest Rs 54,980 crore in Indian equities in December so far

    Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) pumped in Rs 54,980 crore in Indian markets in December so far amidst availability of excess liquidity in global markets and expectation of fresh stimulus package by various central banks, among others.

    As per the depositories’ data, FPIs invested a net Rs 48,858 crore into equities and Rs 6,122 crore into debt segment between December 1 and 18.

  • December 21, 2020 / 08:12 AM IST

    Indians may get first COVID-19 vaccine shot in January 2021: Health Minister

    Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said on December 20 that Indians may get their first COVID-19 vaccine shot in January 2021.

    Speaking to news agency ANI, the Health Minister said: “Our first priority has been safety & effectiveness of vaccines. We don't want to compromise on that. I personally feel, maybe in any week of January, we can be in a position to give first COVID vaccine shot to people of India.”

  • December 21, 2020 / 08:05 AM IST

    Crude Updates: Oil prices slid in early trade on Monday as a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain in the United Kingdom raised concerns that tighter restrictions there and in other European countries could stall a recovery in the global economy and its need for fuel.

  • December 21, 2020 / 07:50 AM IST

    Indian ADRs ended higher:

  • December 21, 2020 / 07:50 AM IST

    Wall St ends lower: US stocks ended lower on Friday, pulled down by uncertainty around a coronavirus stimulus deal, while Tesla shares jumped in heavy trading in anticipation of their addition to the S&P 500 next week.

      The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 124.32 points, or 0.41%, to 30,179.05, the S&P 500 lost 13.07 points, or 0.35%, to 3,709.41 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.11 points, or 0.07%, to 12,755.64.

  • December 21, 2020 / 07:45 AM IST

    Asian Markets trade lower:

  • December 21, 2020 / 07:25 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 69 points or 0.50 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 13,713 level on the Singaporean Exchange.

  • December 21, 2020 / 07:24 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

