English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : 2 Days to go | DECMA Definedge Conference on Market Analysis @999 INR just for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Sebi slaps penalties totalling Rs 1.75 cr on IL&FS Transportation Networks, 3 individuals

    The watchdog began looking into the case after it observed that certain related party transactions in the form of loans borrowed by the company in the financial years 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18 allegedly violated norms.

    PTI
    September 15, 2022 / 10:21 PM IST
    SEBI

    SEBI

    Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday imposed penalties totalling Rs 1.75 crore on IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd and three individuals for violations of various norms and provisions of accounting standards.

    The watchdog began looking into the case after it observed that certain related party transactions in the form of loans borrowed by the company in the financial years 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18 allegedly violated norms.

    A fine of Rs 1 crore has been imposed on IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd (noticee 1) and Rs 25 lakh each on the three individuals -- Ramchand Karunakaran (noticee 2), Dilip Bhatia (noticee 3) and Krishna Garg (noticee 4). In a 42-page order, Sebi said the noticees have "violated the provisions of LODR (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, Uniform Listing Agreement, Equity Listing Agreement and Accounting Standards".

    According to Sebi, Karunakaran, Bhatia and Garg completely relied on the internal processes of the company and did not exercise their own judgment before signing the compliance certificates or ensuring confirmation with applicable laws. "Even though auditors submitted reports to them, it was their responsibility to ensure that such reports were as per the applicable regulatory provisions and not blindly rely on the reports received by them.

    "As admitted by noticee no 2, he completely relied on such reports for issuing compliance certificates and did not exercise his own judgment before issuing the certificates. An obligation was cast on noticee nos 2-4 as per LODR Regulations and they were expected to discharge their duties with due diligence. However, they have failed in discharging those duties," Sebi said.
    PTI
    Tags: #IL&FS Transportation Networks #Norms violation #penalties #SEBI
    first published: Sep 15, 2022 10:21 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.