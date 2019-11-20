App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2019 05:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SEBI doubles minimum investment in PMS funds to Rs 50 lakh

However, existing investments will be allowed to continue until the end of the PMS agreement, a SEBI release said

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on November 20 doubled the minimum investment in PMS funds to Rs 50 lakh.

However, existing investments will be allowed to continue until the end of the PMS agreement, the regulator said in a release detailing decisions taken at its board meet on November 20.

SEBI also enhanced the net worth requirement of portfolio managers to Rs 5 crore from Rs 2 crore.

Close

In the release, SEBI said, non-discretionary Advisory Portfolio Managers will not be allowed to invest more than 25 percent of their asset under management (AUM) in unlisted securities.

The regulator has also made it mandatory for all portfolio managers except those providing only advisory services to appoint a custodian.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 20, 2019 04:59 pm

tags #Business #Market news #SEBI

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.