SEBI doubles minimum investment in PMS funds to Rs 50 lakh

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on November 20 doubled the minimum investment in PMS funds to Rs 50 lakh.

However, existing investments will be allowed to continue until the end of the PMS agreement, the regulator said in a release detailing decisions taken at its board meet on November 20.

SEBI also enhanced the net worth requirement of portfolio managers to Rs 5 crore from Rs 2 crore.

In the release, SEBI said, non-discretionary Advisory Portfolio Managers will not be allowed to invest more than 25 percent of their asset under management (AUM) in unlisted securities.