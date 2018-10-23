App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 10:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC grants RCom time till December 15 for paying Ericsson

It said that Ericsson can revive its contempt plea against Reliance if the settlement amount is not paid by December 15.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Supreme Court Tuesday asked Reliance Communication to clear the dues of Rs 550 crore to telecom equipment maker Ericsson India by December 15, saying that delayed payment would attract an interest of 12 percent per annum.

A bench headed by Justice R F Nariman said that it was the last opportunity given to RCom for clearing the settlement amount.

It said that Ericsson can revive its contempt plea against Reliance if the settlement amount is not paid by December 15.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Reliance said that the company has been waiting for department of telecom's approval to sell its spectrum following which it will pay the Ericsson.

related news

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for Ericsson said that the argument of the Reliance is a "complete bogey".

Ericsson's has filed a plea in the apex court seeking contempt action against RCom Chairman Anil Ambani and others for failing to pay Rs 550 crore towards settlement to the company by September end.

The company had alleged that RCom has "wilfully and consciously" defied the order dated August 3 of the top court and the undertaking given before it to pay Rs 550 by September end this year.

It has sought initiation of contempt proceedings against RCom top officials including Ambani.

"They have no respect for the law of the nation and have abused the due process of law," the plea had said.

The apex court had approved the settlement between RCom and Ericsson India Pvt Ltd over a payment dispute and asked the telecom company to pay Rs 550 crore to the Indian arm of the Swedish firm by September 30.

Ericsson India, which had signed a 7-year deal in 2014 to operate and manage RCom's nationwide telecom network, had alleged that it had not been paid the dues of over 1,500 crore and challenged the debt-ridden firm before National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

A apex court had perused the May 30 interim order of the NCLAT and noted that Ericsson India was willing to settle its debt of over Rs 1,500 crore for a sum of Rs 550 crore which was to be paid by RCom within 120 days.
First Published on Oct 23, 2018 10:32 pm

tags #Business #India #Reliance Communication

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.