Last Updated : Mar 04, 2020 09:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

SBI Life re-appoints Sanjeev Nautiyal as MD & CEO

The re-appointment is subject to approval of Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) and members of the company.

SBI Life Insurance on March 4 said it has re-appointed Sanjeev Nautiyal as managing director and chief executive officer of the company. The Board of Directors of SBI Life Insurance Company Limited at their meeting held on March 4, 2020 has approved the re-appointment of Sanjeev Nautiyal as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) of the company with effect from March 10, 2020, it said in a regulatory filing.

Nautiyal has more than 32 years of experience in the field of banking.

Presently, he holds the grade of Deputy Managing Director at State Bank of India and is deputed as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the SBI Life since March 10, 2018.

First Published on Mar 4, 2020 09:06 pm

tags #Business #SBI Life Insurance

