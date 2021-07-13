SBI Life Insurance Q1 Net Profit seen up 3.1% YoY to Rs. 403.1 cr: ICICI Direct

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. | The stock has risen 11 percent from Rs 904.25 on December 31, 2020 to Rs 1000.50 on May 7, 2021. Market-cap jumped from Rs 90430 crore to Rs 100057 crore during the same time period.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Banking & Financial Services sector. The brokerage house expects SBI Life Insurance to report net profit at Rs. 403.1 crore up 3.1% year-on-year (down 24.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 3.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 44.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 7,867.2 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to fall by 39.8% Y-o-Y (up 1.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 367 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More