SBI digital banking services down, customers take to social media

Customers with SBI took to social media about the errors on digital banking

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Some customers of State Bank of India (SBI) on April 3 took to social media to complain about online service disruptions at the country's largest lender.

Balaji Subburam, a SBI customer from Theni Allinagaram said that the website of SBI is not working since morning.

"Online portal of SBI not working since morning." Subburam tweeted.

K Siva Nagaraju, another SBI customer from Vijaywada shared his complaint on Twitter.

"Unable to make payment through UPI from SBI account since morning," Nagaraju said.

Other than complaints on social media, customers also reported the same on Downdetector, a outage tracking website. According to the data available on Downdetector, customers started complaining about the online banking issues of SBI from 9 AM.

The number of complaints on Downdetector peaked to 1804 at 10:59 AM.

Majority of the complaints, of about 65 percent, were of online banking and were from Mumbai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata and Delhi, data on Downdetector showed.

An email with queries sent to SBI did not elicit an answer till the time of publishing.

Recently, other than SBI, banks such as HDFC bank have also faced technical issues with its online offerings.

Also read: HDFC Bank customers complain of glitch in internet banking services

The largest private sector bank faced technical issues on February 28 and on March 9.