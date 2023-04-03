English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    SBI digital banking services down, customers take to social media

    Customers complained of issues on online banking as well as unified payments interface (UPI) platform

    Moneycontrol News
    April 03, 2023 / 02:42 PM IST
    Customers with SBI took to social media about the errors on digital banking

    Customers with SBI took to social media about the errors on digital banking

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Some customers of State Bank of India (SBI) on April 3 took to social media to complain about online service disruptions at the country's largest lender.

    Balaji Subburam, a SBI customer from Theni Allinagaram said that the website of SBI is not working since morning.

    "Online portal of SBI not working since morning." Subburam tweeted.

    K Siva Nagaraju, another SBI customer from Vijaywada shared his complaint on Twitter.


    "Unable to make payment through UPI from SBI account since morning," Nagaraju said.

    Other than complaints on social media, customers also reported the same on Downdetector, a outage tracking website. According to the data available on Downdetector, customers started complaining about the online banking issues of SBI from 9 AM.

    The number of complaints on Downdetector peaked to 1804 at 10:59 AM.

    Majority of the complaints, of about 65 percent, were of online banking and were from Mumbai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata and Delhi, data on Downdetector showed.

    An email with queries sent to SBI did not elicit an answer till the time of publishing.

    Recently, other than SBI, banks such as HDFC bank have also faced technical issues with its online offerings.

    Also read: HDFC Bank customers complain of glitch in internet banking services
    The largest private sector bank faced technical issues on February 28 and on March 9.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #digital banking #SBI #SBI digital down #SBI down #UPI
    first published: Apr 3, 2023 02:42 pm