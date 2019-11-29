App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2019 08:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

SAT asks Sebi to reconsider ban on Karvy using clients PoAs

The regulator's decision to debar the brokerage from using PoAs was part of an ex-parte order issued last Friday barring the brokerage from taking new broking clients as it has misused the clients' securities for its own benefits.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Karvy
Karvy

The Securities Appellate Tribunal on November 29 directed regulator Sebi to reconsider its order restraining Karvy Stock Broking from using its clients' power of attorneys (PoAs).

The regulator's decision to debar the brokerage from using PoAs was part of an ex-parte order issued last Friday barring the brokerage from taking new broking clients as it has misused the clients' securities for its own benefits.

Karvy had moved SAT on Thursday challenging the curbs using the PoAs, and Friday's order by the two-members SAT bench Tarun Agarwala and MT Joshi is an interim relief for the crippled brokerage.

Close

SAT also directed the Sebi to consider Karvy's request made in three letters to the regulator since the order was passed, and gave Sebi time till December 2 on the same.

related news

At the hearing, Karvy said not being able to use the PoAs was creating problems in settling trades with the clearing house and hence it became necessary to seek clarifications from the regulator.

"Since clients of Karvy are trading online they are also unable to transfer the securities from the clients demat accounts to the pool account for the purpose of clearing the trades," the SAT noted.

However, Sebi said it has "serious apprehensions" with the same as "it might lead to further misuse of the power of attorney given to them by their clients".

The Sebi action was in response to a report of the NSE which found non-compliance with respect to the pledging/misuse of client securities by Karvy during period since January 1, 2019. The NSE submitted the report on August 19.

In a 12-page ex-parte interim order, Sebi whole-time member Ananta Barua said there is a "need for urgent regulatory intervention to prevent further misuse of clients' securities".

Apart from prohibiting Karvy from taking new broking clients, the watchdog directed NSDL and CDSL not to act upon any instructions given by Karvy in pursuance of power of attorney given by its clients.

"Depositories shall monitor the movement of securities into and from the DP account of Karvy clients to ensure that clients' operations are not affected," the order said.

Karvy has also informed the SAT that in due course, it will be filing an application for revocation of the order before the whole-time member.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 29, 2019 08:00 pm

tags #Business #Karvy Stock Broking #Market news #SEBI

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.