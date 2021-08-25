MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Sachin Bansal's Navi Technologies inducts former RBI deputy governor Anand Sinha on board

Nachiket Mor, Visiting Scientist at The Banyan Academy of Leadership in Mental Health and former India Country Director, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, has also been appointed to the Board of Directors of Navi General Insurance

Chandra R Srikanth
August 25, 2021 / 05:18 PM IST
Sachin Bansal (Image: Reuters)

Sachin Bansal (Image: Reuters)

Navi Technologies, a fintech firm founded by Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal said on August 25 that Anand Sinha, former deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India, has been appointed to its Board, due to his vast experience in financial services.

Nachiket Mor, Visiting Scientist at The Banyan Academy of Leadership in Mental Health and former India Country Director, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, has also been appointed to the Board of Directors of Navi General Insurance (NGIL). In order to provide focused attention to Navi’s health insurance business, Mor has decided to step down from his directorial responsibilities at NTPL

In April this year, Chaitanya India Fin Credit, which Bansal acquired last year, was among the applicants for a Universal Bank Licence, according to the list of applicants released by the RBI.  ​

Bansal, who co-founded Navi Technologies with Ankit Agarwal after leaving Flipkart, wants to build a financial services platform that offers loans, insurance, and mutual funds. He also plans to partner with existing players in the payments space. ​

He has been making various bets in the financial services space since then. One of them is microlender Chaitanya India Fin Credit, which he acquired for Rs 739 crore in September last year.

Close

Related stories

Bansal had earlier said that building a universal bank is a reflection of the lender's commitment to providing financial services to those who need them. Bansal plans to disrupt financial services by using technology that people can use easily and intuitively.

In a recent interview with Moneycontrol on Navi Mutual Fund, Bansal said technology is at the heart of Navi’s strategy and that they are a tech-first company.

Also Read: Sachin Bansal on why his Navi MF is focussed on rolling out passive schemes

"The aim is to not just make transactions seamless, but also use technology to help investors make better investment decisions. We want to provide them the right recommendations in a transparent manner through technology, with just the right amount of information. Technology will also help us lower our operations cost" he said.
Chandra R Srikanth is Editor- Tech, Startups, and New Economy
Tags: #fintech #NAVI Technologies #Sachin Bansal
first published: Aug 25, 2021 04:20 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.